PhRMA Again Seeks To Join 340B Rebate Pilot Fight

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 15, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America on Thursday asked a Maine federal court to let it join a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's proposed rebate system in the 340B drug discount program, arguing the litigation could directly affect its members' approved plans and financial interests....
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