Texas Appeals Court Says Cities Can't Block ETJ Opt-Out Law

By Spencer Brewer ( October 15, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday found that cities cannot block a state law that allows citizens living in areas surrounding municipalities to leave the cities' jurisdiction, saying the law does not violate the Texas Constitution....
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