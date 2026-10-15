2nd Circ. Doubts NY's Power To Regulate Nuclear Discharge

By Gautama Mehta ( October 15, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel appeared skeptical of a New York law banning a decommissioned nuclear power plant's waste from being discharged into the Hudson River, asking pointed questions on Thursday on why those discharges are not part of the plant's operations....
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