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Expert Analysis

PFAS Ruling Extinguishes A Policyholder Path To Coverage

By Laura Kogan and Roger Boyer ( October 23, 2026, 12:33 PM EDT) -- In most of the forever chemicals litigation over the past decade, policyholders and insurers continued to wage the environmental coverage wars of the 1990s and 2000s. Pollution-related concepts drove general-liability insurance coverage disputes related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, with courts focusing heavily on the pollution exclusion in many policies.[1]...

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