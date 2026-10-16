6th Circ. Backs Insurers In $6.3M Crypto Fire Loss Suit
By Katryna Perera ( October 16, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has affirmed the dismissal of two cryptocurrency mining companies' claims that Travelers Insurance Co. and Northfield Insurance Co. exacerbated their building's fire loss through the claim handling process, finding the mining companies failed to allege the insurance companies owed them a duty of care outside contractual obligations....
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