Ex-Microsoft Manager Says Her Bias Complaints Led To Firing
By Ben Adlin ( October 15, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A former Microsoft Corp. engineering manager sued the tech giant in Washington state court Wednesday over claims the company eliminated her role after she raised concerns about race and gender discrimination against women of color....
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