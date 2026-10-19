6th Circ. Says Mich. Prison Officials Must Face Mold Suit
By Parker Quinlan ( October 19, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that several Michigan prison officials are not entitled to immunity from a lawsuit alleging that they were aware of mold contamination in a women's prison that led to several incarcerated people having seizures and developing respiratory issues....
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