Mich. Voters Approve Limits On Utility Campaign Donations
By Melanie Dorsey ( November 4, 2026, 1:31 AM EST) -- Michigan voters approved a statewide ballot proposal Tuesday restricting campaign contributions from certain regulated utilities and government contractors, while votes were still being counted on an Ann Arbor measure establishing a municipal electric utility that could eventually replace DTE Energy as the city's electricity provider....
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