CFPB Looks To Collect $144M In CashCall Bank Row

By Katryna Perera ( October 16, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has asked a California federal judge to order Merchants Bank of Indiana to hand over $144 million in collateral it has held for lender CashCall, arguing the bank acted in bad faith by delaying enforcement of the judgment against CashCall by retaining the funds....
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