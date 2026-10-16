Gov't Putting Kids On 'Deportation Assembly Line,' Suit Says

By Britain Eakin ( October 16, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A coalition of immigrant legal services providers have sued the Trump administration in Maryland federal court for speeding up asylum interviews and processing for unaccompanied minors, arguing that the new procedures are denying children their statutory right to a fair asylum process....
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