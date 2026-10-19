Canada Gov't Cuts Data Access Deal With Brokers Association

By Isaac Monterose ( October 19, 2026, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Canada's antitrust authority and the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers have entered into a 10-year consent agreement that resolves the government's claims against the nonprofit, which the authority accused of wrongfully restricting its members' access to real estate data....
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