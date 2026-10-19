Ashurst Perkins Enters Houston With 2 Attys From Bracewell
By Lynn LaRowe ( October 19, 2026, 11:00 AM EDT) -- Ashurst Perkins Coie announced Monday that it has stepped into the Houston market with two new partners who joined from Bracewell LLP and bring expertise in energy and real estate....
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