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Conn. Doctor Settles Fraud Claims Over COVID Test Billing

By Brian Steele ( October 16, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut doctor who has pursued numerous lawsuits against insurers for COVID-19 testing reimbursements, with a mixed record of success, has agreed to pay more than $850,000 to settle allegations that his companies submitted inflated bills to government programs, authorities said Friday....

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