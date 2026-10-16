Conn. Doctor Settles Fraud Claims Over COVID Test Billing

By Brian Steele ( October 16, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut doctor who has pursued numerous lawsuits against insurers for COVID-19 testing reimbursements, with a mixed record of success, has agreed to pay more than $850,000 to settle allegations that his companies submitted inflated bills to government programs, authorities said Friday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.