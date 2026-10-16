Temu Inks $3M Settlement To End Data To China Claims
By Spencer Brewer ( October 16, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Online bargain retailer Temu on Friday agreed to pay $3 million to settle claims brought by the Texas Office of the Attorney General accusing the company of secretly stealing customer data and exposing it to the Chinese Communist Party....
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