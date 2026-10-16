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GAO Finds Workforce Slump In Nuclear Weapons Agency

By Ganesh Setty ( October 16, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office released a new report Friday finding that the agency responsible for managing the country's nuclear weapons stockpile has seen its number of mission-critical employees continue to drop amid the highest workload since the Cold War....

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