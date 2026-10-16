NY, Conn. Secure $2.7M Deal Over Health Network Data Breach
By Allison Grande ( October 16, 2026, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A pediatric health network and its information technology manager have agreed to pay $2.7 million to resolve the New York and Connecticut attorneys general's claims that they failed to institute "common" security measures to protect the personal data of patients impacted by a 2024 data breach, the states announced Friday. ...
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