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'Defend To The End': Atty Admits Error In Gucci Glasses Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( October 16, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- An attorney blamed a "defend to the end" attitude he'd developed while fighting foreclosures for turning a client's dispute over $399 Gucci glasses into a multiyear legal morass that landed him in front of a Pennsylvania disciplinary panel on Friday....

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