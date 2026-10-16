Novig Sues Missouri To Shield Sports Contracts
By Aislinn Keely ( October 16, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Sports wagering platform Novig sued Missouri Friday to fend off a potential enforcement action over its sports event contracts after the state told several prediction market platforms to register with state gaming regulators or close up shop....
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