2nd Circ. Eases Employer Defense Of Dress Code Rules

By Jarad Lucan and Sarah Niemiroski ( October 19, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit recently ruled for the employers in Siren Retail Corp. d/b/a Starbucks Reserve Roastery v. National Labor Relations Board. In doing so, the court joined the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in rejecting the current test adopted by the NLRB, and called for a more balanced way to judge workplace dress code restrictions....
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