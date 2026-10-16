DC Circ. Questions Trump Records Ownership Claim

By Jared Foretek ( October 16, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Judges on the D.C. Circuit hounded a Trump administration attorney over the White House's attempt to do away with the Presidential Records Act on Friday, as they searched to find the limit on the president's authority over his own work documents....
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