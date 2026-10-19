Freshfields Advises Drones Co. On €205M Austrian Biz Buy
By Irene Madongo ( October 19, 2026, 4:06 PM BST) -- U.S. drone technology company Red Cat said Monday it has made an offer to acquire the outstanding share capital of Austrian engine manufacturer Steyr Motors in a transaction worth an estimated €205 million ($230 million)....
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