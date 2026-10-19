Solar Lender Seeks Exit From Michigan AG's $81M Fraud Case
By Melanie Dorsey ( October 19, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A solar financing company accused of helping facilitate an $81 million scheme that allegedly left Michigan homeowners with inoperable solar systems and mounting debt has asked a federal judge to dismiss the state's claims against it, arguing that it cannot be held responsible for an independent installer's sales practices and that its lending disclosures complied with federal law....
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