Class Counsel Seeks $12M Fee In Polyurethane Pricing Case

By Matthew Santoni ( October 19, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Hartley LLP, Hausfeld LLP and Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti LLP are seeking nearly $12.6 million in fees and $6.7 million in expenses for settling four cases in a multidistrict litigation alleging chemical companies conspired to fix the prices of key ingredients for polyurethane, counsel have told a Pennsylvania federal court....
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