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Expert Analysis

Why Inter Partes Reviews May Be On The Rebound

By Jacqueline Bonilla and Jason Eisenberg ( October 26, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Recent data, especially over the last two months, hint that inter partes reviews may be experiencing at least a partial rebound. Referral rates for consideration of the merits at the institution stage, as well as institution rates themselves, have both increased.[1]...

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