Texas Senators Face Off To Succeed Paxton In AG Election
By Lynn LaRowe ( October 21, 2026, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Two Texas state senators running next month to serve as the state's next attorney general have offered voters competing visions to succeed Ken Paxton following his more than decade-long run as the state's top law enforcement officer....
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