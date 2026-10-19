DOJ Or Trump: Judge Asks Who Is Deciding Golf Course Plan

By Jared Foretek ( October 19, 2026, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Trump administration lawyers continued to insist at a hearing Monday there is no final plan to remake East Potomac Golf Course, and they changed their tune about whether one would require environmental review, despite new social media posts from the president announcing that work on the overhaul would begin "immediately."...
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