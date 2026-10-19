Apple Wants Fake Crypto Wallet Apps Suit Tossed
By Katryna Perera ( October 19, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Apple has urged a California federal judge to toss a suit alleging it failed to warn consumers about fraudulent cryptocurrency wallet apps available on its App Store and the risk of cryptocurrency theft posed by those apps, saying the suit is deficient since it seeks to hold the tech giant liable for the conduct of third-party criminal scammers....
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