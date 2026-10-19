Spain Loses Appeal Over €291M Award In Singapore

By Caroline Simson ( October 19, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Singapore appeals court on Monday declined to revive Spain's sovereign immunity defense in litigation by NextEra Energy to enforce a €291 million ($326.3 million) arbitral award, agreeing with a lower court judge that the country had waived the defense....
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