Calif. High Court Ruling Eases Path To Excess Coverage Suits
By Charles Grosenick ( November 2, 2026, 3:25 PM EST) -- A July 27 California Supreme Court ruling in Fox Paine & Co. LLC v. Twin City Fire Insurance Co. clarified when an insured may sue its excess insurer for declaratory relief and bad faith.[1]...
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