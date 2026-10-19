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Colo. Justices Agree To Hear Short-Term Rental Fee Challenge

By Rachel Konieczny ( October 19, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear, as a matter of first impression, a rental owner's challenge to the town of Breckenridge's imposition of a regulatory fee on obtaining or renewing licenses for short-term rentals....

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