RE Firm Settles Suit Over $200M Contaminated NC Homes Buy
By Isaac Monterose ( October 19, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A real estate firm has settled its North Carolina federal suit alleging a multifamily property owner and its affiliates wrongfully kept $2 million in earnest money deposits even after the firm learned of contamination at a Charlotte property and scrapped a nearly $200 million purchase agreement, according to a Monday court report. ...
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