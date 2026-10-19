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23andMe Successor Co. Inks $6M Data Breach Deal With Calif.

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 19, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- California and 23andMe's corporate successor have reached a $6 million settlement that, if approved, would resolve the state's allegations that the genetic testing company failed to protect customers' sensitive information in a 2023 data breach, as well as the state's objection to 23andMe's sale of genetic data during bankruptcy proceedings....

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