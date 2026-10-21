Remote Work Ruling Clarifies Calif. Law Limits, With Caveats

By Hallie Aylesworth ( October 21, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The widespread adoption of remote work has disrupted long-standing assumptions regarding which state's employment laws govern a particular worker. A company may be headquartered in California, employ a worker residing in Utah, have that worker supervised from Washington and have an employment decision about that worker made by executives who were physically present in Illinois at the time they acted....
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