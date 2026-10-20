Justices Urged to Reject Patent Inventorship Appeal

By Adam Lidgett ( October 20, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Fencing company Digger Specialties says the U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't take up a challenge to a Federal Circuit finding that invalidated a patent it was accused of infringing, hitting back at a rival's argument that the circuit court ruling produced an "absurd result."...
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