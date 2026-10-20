BNP Paribas Seeks Early $119M Win In UAE Fraud Case

By Ronan Barnard ( October 20, 2026, 6:03 PM BST) -- BNP Paribas urged a London judge Tuesday to enforce a debt of more than 436 million United Arab Emirates dirhams ($118.7 million) that is allegedly owed by an oil company owner under an Emirati judgment, arguing that he does not have a real chance of successfully defending against its claim....
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