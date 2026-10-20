Samoan Groups Challenge Planned Deep-Sea Mining Leases
By Crystal Owens ( October 20, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Samoan council of chiefs and leaders from American Samoa's Manu'a Islands and two community groups are asking a Hawaiian federal court to block a plan to sell leases that will allow deep-sea mining of more than 31 million acres of seabed off the coast of American Samoa....
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