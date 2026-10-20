FCC Making 'Zero' Plans To Ease Political Robocall Rules
By Christopher Cole ( October 20, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday it does not intend to float changes to its anti-robocall rules to allow AI-generated political calls to consumers ahead of the midterm elections after a conservative group made the proposal in August....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.