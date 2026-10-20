LA Tells 9th Circ. DOJ Pot Shift Can't Revive License Appeal

By Sam Reisman ( October 20, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The city of Los Angeles is urging the Ninth Circuit to throw out a challenge to its social equity cannabis licensure program, saying the Constitution's dormant commerce clause doesn't apply to marijuana regardless of recent changes to federal cannabis policy....
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