Recruiter Accused Of Dodging H-2A Ban To Exploit Workers
By Elaine Briseño ( October 20, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Three Mexican workers accused a North Carolina labor recruiter of skirting debarment from the H-2A temporary agricultural visa program while exploiting the migrants with exorbitant fees and forcing them to work during the 2024 harvesting season....
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