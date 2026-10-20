Split DC Circ. Revives Faith Groups' Challenge To ICE Raids

By Jared Foretek ( October 20, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A split D.C. Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that a collection of faith groups likely have standing to challenge the Trump administration's rescission of a decades-old policy shielding houses of worship from immigration raids, holding that the congregations face a "credible threat" of enforcement, enough to be heard in court....
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