AirPro Says Rival Used Merger Talks To Build Competing Tool
By Susan Smiley ( October 20, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Counsel for AirPro Diagnostics LLC urged a Sixth Circuit panel on Tuesday to reverse a lower court's summary judgment ruling and allow its breach of contract suit to proceed to trial, arguing that a rival company violated a mutual party agreement by using confidential information disclosed during merger negotiations to develop a competing diagnostic tool....
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