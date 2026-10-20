Wayne County, Mich., Workers Allege Overtime Shortfalls

By Katherine Smith ( October 20, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Three former Wayne County, Michigan, employees have accused the county of engaging in "systematic and widespread underpayment" of overtime pay for hundreds of workers by excluding bonuses, shift premiums and other pay when calculating overtime wages, according to a proposed federal class and collective action....
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