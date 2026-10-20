CFTC's Selig Says Agency Is Building AI To Police Markets

By Jessica Corso ( October 20, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Michael Selig spoke to an audience in Washington, D.C., Tuesday about his agency's use of artificial intelligence, whether regulations adopted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis had gone "too far" and how he is pressing ahead with crypto rules despite Congress' inability to pass regulations before the midterm elections....
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