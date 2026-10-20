Polymarket Calls Ohio's Gaming Enforcement Unconstitutional
By Craig Clough ( October 20, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Polymarket has sued Ohio officials in federal court to stave off an enforcement action under the state's gambling laws, arguing its sports event contracts are under the exclusive jurisdiction of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and that the state's gaming regulations unlawfully discriminate against interstate commerce....
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