Ex-Arizona Recorder Urges High Court To Drop Voter ID Case

By Crystal Owens ( October 21, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A former recorder for Maricopa County, Arizona, says the Supreme Court should dismiss the Republican National Committee's challenge to two state voting laws as improvidently granted, telling the justices that the case is an improper vehicle for deciding provisions of the National Voter Registration Act....
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