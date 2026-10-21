Swarthmore Says High Court Dooms Trans Athlete's Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( October 21, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing schools to segregate sports teams by biological sex at birth should let Swarthmore College off the hook for a lawsuit brought by a transgender former student, the school told a Pennsylvania federal court....
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