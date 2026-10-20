New Rule On Invoking Defendant's Past Convictions Hits Snag
By Phillip Bantz ( October 20, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A yearslong effort to make it harder for prosecutors to invoke a criminal defendant's past convictions appeared to be gaining traction — until the senior executive arm of the Judicial Conference recently intervened and the U.S. Department of Justice abruptly withdrew its support for the proposal....
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