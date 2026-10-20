NOLA Archdiocese Settles Abuse Board Disclosure Row
By Rick Archer ( October 20, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans and the trustee of its $230 million childhood sexual abuse settlement fund on Tuesday told a Louisiana bankruptcy judge they had reached an agreement to share the names of the members of the archdiocese's abuse review board....
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