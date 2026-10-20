Capital One Didn't Provide Sign Language Help, Worker Says
By Gina Kim ( October 20, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A former Capital One data analyst filed a $1 million suit in Virginia federal court Monday alleging the bank holding company retaliated against her for complaining that it failed to consistently provide a qualified American Sign Language interpreter during work meetings or provide other reasonable accommodations so she could do her job effectively. ...
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