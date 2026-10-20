Colo. Justices Mull Criminal Trial Court's Restitution Authority
By Rachel Konieczny ( October 20, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Colorado's justices appeared hesitant Tuesday to limit a trial court's ability to impose restitution in cases where prosecutors fail to make a diligent effort to bring restitution information to sentencing, but pressed the state on what ruling would make victims whole and incentivize prosecutors to meet statutory deadlines....
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